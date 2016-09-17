DalFest recap

The annual DalFest concert took place at Dalhousie’s Studley campus quad this weekend. On Friday night, and several dozen students turned out to hear some country rock from Nova Scotia’s TJ King, followed by Jess Moskaluke, a country pop artist who hails from Saskatchewan.



On Saturday, things began early in the evening with Toronto-based band, Valley, and a St. John’s, Newfoundland indie-pop band, Repartee, each playing a set. Juno-nominated Vancouverites, Dear Rouge, took the stage with their electric rock afterwards. The main act of the night, Tyler Shaw from Coquitlam, B.C., completed the all-Canadian lineup.

DalFest was smaller this year than previous years, but the atmosphere was buzzing and music heard across campus. A beer garden was open and students came and went from the concerts throughout the night – more arrived as the evening grew late. According to one person, it ended too early at 10:30p.m. on Saturday.

Shaw, sat down with the Dal Gazette before soundcheck to talk about coming to the East Coast, living his dreams, and touring across Canada. He has played in Halifax many times before but had never played on a university campus.

“I know that universities can get a little crazy,” said Shaw.