“Kill your ego.”

Patrick Fulgencio* answers quickly when asked for advice on living with a significant other.

By this he means in order to live with your romantic partner you must fully accept that you are no longer the only one who matters. Take your partner into full consideration every day you live together. This is the first step and most crucial in successfully living with bae. I’ve lived with my partner for two years now, and during that time, I’ve cultivated enough experience to understand what it takes to not rip each others heads off.

First step: exclusively refer to them as your roommate and casual lover, doing this in front of them and peers will keep everyone on their toes.

The second thing you’ll notice when you and your boo shack up is the total and complete lack of privacy in your life. Be prepared for someone else to see you poop. Be prepared to see them poop. It will happen. Especially if you only have one bathroom – which of course you do.

“Truly come to terms with that [lack of privacy] before you do it,” says Luke, my roommate and casual lover. 70 per cent of romantic tension will be poop-related once you make the big move.

Of course, there are other non-poop related issues you must consider. Living with a partner puts all the drama under a microscope. Even though it’s a overused cliché, communication is the most important part of a relationship.

Are they not pulling their weight with chores? Talk about it. Do they kick and snore while they sleep? Bring that up. Need them to make dinner tonight? Ask them. Just because you’re dating and live together does not mean they can read your mind.

Pooping and talking about your feelings are the only sound pieces of advice I am qualified to give. I can, however, offer you the endless perks that also come when you and your partner shack up.

First, there is the material every day things like someone who will cook for you, hug you when you cry, and do the dishes. Those perks are emblematic of the best part of all.

Having someone on your side no matter what is why sharing a living space with your partner is worth it. The same benefit of being in a long-term relationship is even more applicable when you live with them. At the end of the day, you get to come one to someone who will support and love you – also someone to cook for you, hug you when you cry and even do your dishes.

*Fulgencio is the Dalhousie Gazette’s Visual Editor