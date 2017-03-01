Dal takes AUS track championship

The Dalhousie Tigers track team came out on top yet again at last weekend’s Atlantic University Sport (AUS) Championships, with both men and women taking the number one spot on the podium.

The meet was hosted by the Université de Moncton, and the victories marked the 28th consecutive title for the women and the fifteenth banner in sixteen years for the men.

Many Tigers were recognized individually for their success following the championships, including track athlete of the year honours for Mike Van Der Poel and Colleen Wilson. Wilson is graduating this year, and rounded out an incredible career by not only winning both the 1500m and 3000m events but also breaking the 1500m AUS record by nearly three seconds.

Fellow graduating Tiger Jordan Bruce took home the field athlete of the year award, Maya Reynolds set a new AUS record in the 60m hurdles and was named the female rookie of the year, and Sarah Myatt was the Subway Athlete of the Meet for the women after taking top spot in the 600m and 1000m races.

The team is set to lose a number of athletes to graduation at the end of the season, but the U Sports Championships are still to come in March, and the teams’ performances are indicating a strong showing for nationals.

Prior to the AUS Championships, head coach Rich Lehman was hesitant to predict another conference victory for his female athletes as the team was particularly small this year, but the women lived up to expectations and will have high hopes for their season finale in Edmonton, Alberta.

The men are also expected to have a standout year on a national level, with success coming from both track and field performers. Despite lacking proper training facilities for field events, graduating athletes Adam Karakolis and David Kerr took first and second respectively in the weight throw at AUS championships, achieving new personal best distances over the weekend and qualifying for the U Sport Championships next month. Karakolis also took home second in the shot put and will compete in both events in Edmonton.

The full list of Dalhousie event winners is as follows: