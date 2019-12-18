Elegy for the yellow crane: a poem

A block of South Park Street was closed off after the yellow crane toppled over a building. Photo by Dan Blais.

I watched you wilt over Instagram

Several minutes after your last stand.

I have walked by your body a hand full of times,

Surprised, every time, at how much space you take up.

Body twisted, folded and fallen, like a maiden in a swoon.

They closed the street for you. RIP in windows for you.

A tinder profile mocking your end,

But I knew you before Dorian

Made you crumble like a lover’s final no.

Great steel tree, falling in a concrete forest with no one around, no one hurt.

I can’t recall the precise moment I saw you,

But I will say, the skyline misses

Your elegant line and color.

Best seen from the public gardens,

Beside a strong sun,

A metal flower amongst and

Supported by trees, lush and natural,

Swaying in time and conversation.

Fare thee well, friend.