Elegy for the yellow crane: a poem

I watched you wilt over Instagram
Several minutes after your last stand.
I have walked by your body a hand full of times,
Surprised, every time, at how much space you take up.
Body twisted, folded and fallen, like a maiden in a swoon.
They closed the street for you. RIP in windows for you.
A tinder profile mocking your end,
But I knew you before Dorian
Made you crumble like a lover’s final no.
Great steel tree, falling in a concrete forest with no one around, no one hurt.
I can’t recall the precise moment I saw you,
But I will say, the skyline misses
Your elegant line and color.
Best seen from the public gardens,
Beside a strong sun,
A metal flower amongst and
Supported by trees, lush and natural,
Swaying in time and conversation.
Fare thee well, friend.
