Halifax Colour Festival celebrates on campus for third time

Halifax Colour Festival is an event based on one of the major festivals of south Asia named HOLI. The message for this festival: spread love and joy.

This is the fourth annual Colour Festival since the Dalhousie Gujarati Students Association started it in 2014, originally called Rang Barse and switched to Halifax Colour Festival in 2015. Indian Festivals Club of Nova Scotia (IFCNS) has partnered with the Indian Sub-continent Student Association (INDISA) this year and will provide 80-100 volunteers to handle registration and promotion.

Halifax Colour Festival is a family fun event with music and mini games of tug of war; beat the bin and egg and spoon race.

This year’s event is set to take place on September 10, 2017 at the Studley quad, where people will throw non-toxic biodegradable colour powder on each other. The purpose is to put aside religion and nationality and highlight the core values of the festival: to spread love and joy amongst all people.

“The event has gained an enormous amount of popularity within the student community and it continues to grow every year,” said President of Dal-GSA and INDISA, Nikunj Kachhadiya. “This is the perfect event to showcase the diversity and unity of the Dalhousie and Halifax community and to welcome new students and international students.”

At the event there will also be a “colour smash” every 30 minutes when everyone will throw colour into the air and begin a new round of playing.

The Dalhousie Student Union, Red Bull, McFarland and Advanced Systems are the sponsors for this event. Also we are partnering with CKDU as our radio partner.

The festival aims to provide something new every year. This year they say they are bringing in the best DJ’s in town. Although not all names are being released right now, however, Pineo and Loeb will be in attendance.