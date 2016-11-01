Molly Rookwood

Hometown: Arlington, Mass. (outside of Boston)

Major: Early modern studies and English, third year

Proudest achievement to date: I got an A+ on my final Foundation Year Programme paper, which felt like a huge success to the finish of the year.

Next big thing she wants to achieve: The next big thing I’m working for is finishing my honours degree next year, which meanings writing 60-80 pages for my early modern studies thesis.

Favourite pizza flavour: Margherita. Fairly simply, but always nice with the tomato slices.

From a friend: “Molly is not only the co-chair of Hillel Halifax, but manages to find the time to sing in the King’s chorus, works in the library at King’s, and still manages to find the time to help community members with babysitting. Molly is a wonderful role model in the community that both men and women can aspire to be like.” -Craig Fox