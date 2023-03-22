Poetry collection

An Ode To Love & Monsters
By Joe van Wonderen
What happens if it doesn’t work?
Will we twist each other into worse versions
In this endless field of mundanity
What if I can’t show you how I feel
When there’s no asteroid, monsters or war
Will you know that I’d live for you?
I’d walk to the ends of the Earth and back
With those same pictures etched
Into the back of my eyelids
Cursing the greatest comedian
What if I scare you
When you see the worst of me
Why I’m always making new friends
Why the old ones don’t stick around
Why it’s safer inside than out
How many times until you give up
Until my name has a line through it
Until I’m a pillow talk story
When will it be easier to try and forget
When will the yearning stop
You once said you wished
That you could live inside my brain
Share my skin, be one together
If you see that it’s uglier inside than out
What will happen then
The Cold
By Joe van Wonderen
In the parking lot
Or peeking over a hill
The cold is in my thoughts
A picturesque biting still
Waiting for the truck to start
Smoking my life away
The cold is a constant part
On my insanity it does fray
Hiding in the truck
Or sneaking through the brush
It takes quite a bit of pluck
To not let your will crush
Under this frozen weight
Or let your smile wither
It is my own favourite trait
To not let the cold slither
Into my deepest heart
I remember what keeps it red
Although the frost makes me curt
You keep it from turning to lead
What I’d Give
By Victor Grincourt
What I’d give for a moment alone with you
It’s nothing new
What I’d give for a memory with you
Would you feel the same way too?
I’ve never been a dreamer
It’ll always be a hope to see her
Her gentle whisper in my ear rang through my whole world
I thought that it might be clear, my heart wept for old
What I wouldn’t give to be held in your arms once again
What I wouldn’t give, for you then
What I’d give for all of this to be true
What I wouldn’t give, for you
