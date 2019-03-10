We’re Hiring! Get a student job with The Gazette

Need a job next year?

Perfect time to apply for a paid staff position with The Dalhousie Gazette!

Each year, The Dalhousie Gazette advertises for and hires complete new staff. Even current staff must re-apply for a position if they are interested in remaining on staff (this does not guarantee their hiring).



All positions with the Gazette are important to the smooth operation of the paper.

Eligibility*

Must be either a part-time or full-time student at Dalhousie or the University of King’s College, and member of its respective student union for the 2019-2020 year;

and member of its respective student union for the 2019-2020 year; not a representative on the Dalhousie Student Union Council, Dal Board of Governors or Dal Senate for the 2019-2020 year.

year. Must have previously filled the position of an editor or business and admin manager to apply for the Editor-in-Chief.

* Does not apply to Page Designer and Distribution Driver positions.







What editor positions are available?

We’re hiring four section editor positions: Arts & Lifestyle Editor, News Editor, Opinions Editor and Sports Editor. Section editors are responsible for gathering content each week, determining the editorial direction of their section and managing their section’s volunteers.

We need a Copy Editor. Are you keen on spelling and grammar? Do you have a flair for the ethical and a good eye for libel? Strong knowledge of Canadian Press style is beneficial for this position.

We’re looking to fill the Editor-in-chief position.

Consider this role if you want to manage a staff of 12; determine the editorial direction of the student paper (in consultation with staff); ensure the organization adheres to its constitution and code of ethics; working with the Business and Admin Manager to ensure the newspaper is financially stable; represent the paper to the public, students and in the case of any litigation.



This is a full-time job; it’s stressful but rewarding. If you’re a leader, passionate about student news and want to help teach Dal students to be better writers –– this is your job.

Editorial job not your style? Check out the other openings

If you have an eye for a beautiful image, apply for the Visual Editor of the Gazette. In this role, you are in charge of all visual content within the paper and online. You work closely with the Editor-in-chief and Page Designer to keep the paper layout and website looking fresh by providing advice and quality visual content (photos, videos, infographics, cartoons and comics, illustrations, etc.)

The Page Designer has the primary responsibility of laying out each issue of the print newspaper, including creating graphics and infographics for print and online. They’re also responsible for creating branding content at the request of the society.

Business and Admin Manager –– a.k.a the brains behind the operation. If you can keep a balanced budget, attract and maintain local and national advertisers for the paper and website, are organized and can communicate well please apply.

The Distribution Driver is arguably one of the most important jobs with the paper. The people can’t read it if it’s not delivered! If you have your own car, love to drive and want some extra fun money for an hour’s work this is the job for you.

Delivery Driver job description

The rules

The deadline to apply for all positions is April 8, 2019 at 11:59 p.m.

A résumé, cover letter and three samples of work (PDF only) must be submitted to the Chair of the Publishing Board, at gazette.board@gmail.com.

Potential candidates will be contacted for an interview; all other candidates will be notified if not invited for an interview.

gazette.board@gmail.com | The Dalhousie Gazette

Dalhousie Student Union Building | 6136 University Avenue

Halifax, Nova Scotia, B3H 4J2





