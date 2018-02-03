Sexability: its the end of the world as we know it

Hello my lovelies,

Sorry I’ve been gone for awhile. Last semester really kicked my ass both physically and emotionally, but I’m back now. I realize this column is supposed to focus on disability and sex, and I still intend to do that. However, I believe it is also important in the current socio-political landscape to discuss other issues regarding sexuality and gender.

It won’t come as a shock to anyone that I believe the world is a little bit of a cluster fuck right now. True we are making great strides in justice for victims of sexual assault and harassment. The question still stands: how much progress can be achieved when the president of the United States–arguably the most powerful man on earth–and the party he represents constantly treat women like second class citizens?

Our neighbours to the south still have no control over their own pregnancies. We live in a world where birth-control is not always available to all citizens and then when pregnancy occurs we ostracized and shame women and girls who become pregnant accidently.

Shouldn’t we be the ones who feel shame?

I want to live in a world where men and women both have autonomy over their bodies. Where no one has to be afraid using a public bathroom. Where who and how you love does not affect the way others see or treat you. A world where no individual has to worry about walking home alone at night. This might sound crazy but I think we can work together to make this utopia a reality if you only cared enough to do so.

I know I care, do you?

#ICareAboutSexualViolence

Facebook page:https://www.facebook.com/victorialevack/