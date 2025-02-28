The emotional toll of relocation on Nova Scotia’s elderly tenants

As a concerned observer of the housing crisis in Nova Scotia, I feel compelled to address the emotional and psychological effects of the provincial government’s initiative to relocate elderly public housing tenants out of units with extra bedrooms. Last year, the Nova Scotia Provincial Housing Agency identified almost 2,000 tenants as being over-housed. While the objective of optimizing housing resources is commendable, the reality of uprooting seniors from homes they have resided in for decades carries significant negative consequences.



This approach not only fails to acknowledge the deep emotional connections elderly residents have with their homes but also overlooks the urgent need for a more comprehensive housing policy. Such a policy should prioritize the expansion of affordable housing rather than the displacement of vulnerable populations.

More than housing

Seniors who live in public housing establish deep emotional ties to their homes, which often represent years — if not decades — of their lives. Moving them can disrupt their sense of security, community connections and overall quality of life. Furthermore, the emotional and psychological consequences of such forced relocations can have significant ramifications, potentially leading to increased levels of anxiety, depression and feelings of isolation among these vulnerable individuals.

The implications of this policy extend far beyond just the immediate housing crisis, affecting not only the elderly tenants involved but also the broader community by straining social networks and support systems that are vital for their well-being. It is crucial for policymakers to consider these complexities when formulating housing strategies to ensure that they do not inadvertently harm those they aim to assist.

The repercussions

The emotional repercussions of relocation for elderly tenants are too profound to ignore. For most seniors, their homes are not just structures; they embody decades of cherished memories, a sense of stability and the connections to their communities. Elaine Williams, chair of the Mulgrave Park Tenants Association, in an interview with CBC News, highlighted the emotional turmoil faced by many seniors when confronted with the possibility of leaving their residences, noting that “some people you’ve never seen cry . . . cried over losing their home.”

Relocation also impacts established communities and social networks. Elderly residents have built robust relationships with their neighbours, which provide essential social interaction and support systems. The disruption of these long-standing connections can lead to increased feelings of isolation and loneliness — both of which significantly contribute to mental deterioration. A study published in the Journal of Gerontology found a strong correlation between social isolation and increased mortality risk among older adults.

The government’s current approach fails to recognize the importance of these social ties, opting instead for a statistical perspective on housing that overlooks the invaluable qualitative aspects of community life.

Their reasoning is flawed

The reasoning behind the government’s policy of relocating seniors is based on the misguided idea that family size should dictate housing distribution when relocation is not enough to correct the problem. There is a staggering gap between the demand for public housing and its availability.

According to CBC News, there were 7,683 households on the waiting list for public housing in 2024. So, forcing a few single dwellers out of multi-unit homes is not enough to give everyone the housing they need. Relocating seniors is not a remedy to the housing crisis. There is an urgent need to increase the overall housing stock to accommodate the rising needs of various demographics. Displacing vulnerable seniors does not address the root of the problem; rather, it transfers the burden of vulnerability onto other groups that require assistance.

Make more homes, not fewer

According to the Canadian Housing and Renewal Association, implementing a national housing strategy that prioritizes an increase in affordable housing stock is essential to effectively address the mounting demand in our communities.

The government should redirect its focus from relocating seniors to developing more affordable housing units. Policies supporting aging in place would enable seniors to stay in their homes while receiving the necessary resources to adapt to their changing needs. This strategy not only safeguards their emotional well-being but also strengthens community bonds, fostering a sense of belonging among residents. Furthermore, the government should explore potential collaborations with non-profit organizations to develop supportive housing options designed to cater to the unique needs of seniors, ensuring they can age with dignity and security.

Seniors have contributed much to society, and their well-being should be paramount to every citizen. Forcing them out of their homes to create space for others does not resolve the housing crisis. Sacrificing homes and memories in the name of policy efficiency is senseless and cruel.