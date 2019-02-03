Changing year, changing stars, changing you

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Ah to be a blossoming flower. Don’t worry; this isn’t puberty round two. This year is for exploring and noticing flaws in your friendships, relationships and the pre-conceived ideas of what you thought you wanted. It may be a quiet year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t change where you want to plant your roots.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Woah! Expect a big spiritual transformation to be coming your way early this year. Light unleashed from a new-found dream will diminish any suffering you have been feeling lately. It will feel right, let the wrong feelings go.

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Heads up, some conflict might be coming your way. It may cause some dissatisfaction or pain. However, it will pass and in the fixing of it all, flip the situation around to be better than it was. This is the year for new work opportunities and advancements.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

You will have a great year of self-transformation and self-improvement. However, watch out when someone wrongs you and you are holding a grudge. Taking a step back you might see that the true person you’re hurting is yourself.

Gemini (May 21 – July 22)

Gemini, I am rooting for you this year in all-things relationships. Expect new relationships – some that will stay for the long run and others that will diminish with the passing of the year. Remember, the ones that matter will stay, and the ones that leave were never meant to be there in the first place.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

You will sprout where you water, or you will grow where you give attention. You will see prosperity blooming into your life with a newfound resilience in the realms of ill health, negative thinking and Debbie-downers. You will improve your life by working blissful enjoyment into your day-to-day routines.

Leo (July 24 – August 23)

You’re working hard and seeing your actions having a positive impact on your communities. Don’t forget me-time when the stress sets in. Difficulties might be paying off, but is it worth it at the end of the day if you can’t take the time to watch Netflix or open your favourite book?

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

It might feel like your life is treating you like Halifax Transit. It’s freezing and the bus doesn’t seem to be showing up. Finally, a detour bus arrives. It might be a longer trip, but it will help you bypass what doesn’t serve you. Trust the timing of your life this year.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

A shift is going to happen this year in your home life. It may directly affect where you live, who you’re living with or the contents of your home. It’s a great time to get a new roommate or a loving pet. New opportunities will present themselves, so make sure you have room for change and aren’t stuck in your ways.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Live by the Robert Frost quote you probably dissected in high school English about the diverged roads, “I took the one less travelled by, and that has made all the difference.” Keep walking. While the year will come with its rough patches, it’s all about what you see and learn on the way.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Listen here Sagittarius, I am going to tell you straight up: you are going to fall in love. OK. That may have been what you wanted to hear, maybe not. Maybe you believe that you are already in love, and if that’s the case, you can expect to see your romance take new heights.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

This year you will have a strong focus on your reality. Your days of rocking the boat out on big waves are coming to an end and you’re now liking the days where you’re enjoying calm seas. You will be looking for stability in your interests and relationships.