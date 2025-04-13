Q&A with DSU presidential candidate Opry Dey

This interview has been edited for clarity, grammar and length.

Why did you decide to run for DSU president?

I want to make those people who feel like quiet kids, the students around here, feel safe, connected and make the DSU feel more human to the students.

Have you been involved with the DSU before?

I’ve never been involved with the DSU before, but I am a creative director for the Dal Bangladesh Student Association (DalBSA). We just formed the society last year in the fall semester. Before that, I just used to come to school and take my coffee from Tim’s. I didn’t know all the services that were offered, because I was not part of the DSU. I didn’t have connections with the right people, and no effort was made to make me know all this information.

Why didn’t you run in the last election?

My vote was for Bianca. I was very impressed by her when I saw that she was running for president. I put my trust in her. When I saw the Dal Gazette published an article that said she was backing down, I was like “Oh no, I cannot trust anybody anymore,” because I had all my faith in her. And then I was like, “Okay, then if somebody’s going to make the change, I’m going to be the one.”

Why do you think that you’re the best candidate for the job?

Because I am not here for the title. I feel, as an international student and as someone who is a computer science major and seeing all this nepotism going on, I don’t feel seen. I feel like I’m the best candidate because I have seen all of this. When was the last time you felt like you were seen by your leadership? I feel like I’m the best candidate because I’m going to bring the transparency that nobody else can bring.

What do you think the current DSU administration could have done better?

Not to be rude, but they could do so much more, because I feel like they’re doing nothing. They are holding events. They are saying that they’re offering mental health services. And when you go to those links and you click on them, it’s four-o-four, page not found.

If I was president, what would I do to get to the students? I will form a letter box where they can drop their letter every week and I’m going to collect those letters. I’m going to read them and I’m going to take action. I was talking to a lot of students and I was asking, “Did you ever feel seen on campus?” And they were like, “No. I wish there was a system where you could fill out a survey form.”

The DSU leadership has never reached out to the people. I feel like that’s entitlement, right? I don’t know what they offer. If you ask the students who the last president was, they wouldn’t know their name.

What are some of the key points of your campaign?

I’m going to protect all the societies. I’m going to give them more funding. Because, being part of the DalBSA, I have seen what happens if we don’t get enough funding — so I’m going to increase funding.

Second, I’m going to make the DSU and Sexton campus relationship better. Sexton students don’t know about anything that’s going on here — the events, the services, the stuff that we offer.

Third, I’m going to protect international students. I’m going to make the budget transparent. We know that the budget is public, but we never sit here with a calculator to cut up all the budgets and then calculate them and put them together. So I’m going to make the budget transparent, even more clear, so students know what they are paying for.

Fourth is the international students. I’m going to make sure that there is no rise in fees ever again. I’m going to advocate for the student fee to be lessened.

How are you planning on lowering international student fees, amidst the budgetary cuts that Dal’s facing, when it’s expected that they’re going to raise tuition again?

If I’m elected, I’m going to see how the DSU is spending money. If the executive team is getting more money for what they’re not doing, I’m going to cut the executive pay as well. Whatever is needed, I’m going to do that.

How are you planning to work with the school to ensure that?

The DSU is not aware of its power. Student unions are not just about food banks, events and mental health services. I’m going to do everything that is in my power when I’m president. I’m going to talk to them. I’m going to advocate for them. If needed, I’m going to talk to every dean of every department to not increase the student fees. Because it depends on the government, but Dal has a say on that. Just because Dal doesn’t get enough international students every year doesn’t mean the existing students have to pay more money just to afford the services. What you were doing wasn’t different from the previous year, apart from increasing the fee. There are no better research services. There are no extra co-ops. There is literally nothing going on. So why am I paying so much money? I can raise my voice, and I can come up with a plan because when you are in a position, they respect your voice, right?

Are you planning on continuing the current DSU administration’s initiative of pushing the board of governors to divest from Israel?

Yes, of course. Back in Bangladesh, we all support Palestine as our brothers. I have boycotted Starbucks, McDonald’s and Coca-Cola just because I’m Bangladeshi and it’s just ethically not right to me. It’s more of a personal than an ethical thing for me because Palestine is going through such a dark phase, and I’m going to keep the current and make it stronger.

How is this election different from the last presidential election?

Exams have put us in this position where we don’t get to reach a lot of people.

Why is it significant that a byelection was called and the bylaws weren’t just amended to make Lawton president?

Because people’s voices matter. Because they get to choose their own president. The president works for the students. They have to be selected.